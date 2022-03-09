Anne Hathaway Completes a Chic Top & Skirt Combo With Versatile Pointy Boots on a Shopping Trip

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.
Anne Hathaway wears a chic look while shopping.
The “Les Misérables” actress was spotted while out and about in New York City Tuesday in a sleek shoe.
Hathaway went with a pair of tall black patent leather boots. The shoes had pointed-toe silhouettes and slick uppers that helped add some shine to her attire. The heels also had a height of approximately 3 inches for a stylish and comfortable touch.
For the outfit, Hathaway went with a black long-sleeve top that had a scoop neckline and sleeves that stopped mid-forearm. She tucked it into a rust-colored leather skirt that had an external wrap design with a matching belt and silver hardware.
Hathaway chose to wear bold accessories consisting of a chunky silver bracelet, a red and blue printed scarf, a dainty silver necklace, oversized sunglasses and a black Bulgari tote bag.
When it comes to Hathaway’s signature aesthetic, she tends to choose sophisticated and trendy pieces that place an emphasis on construction and fabric. For example, recently, Hathaway wore a sheer purple dress paired with glossy red pointy pumps for a colorful ensemble.
Hathaway has also strived to make a name for herself within the fashion industry. From starring in cult classics like “The Devil Wears Prada,” which depicted an assistant’s life while working under an editor-in-chief at a style magazine, to starring in advertisements for brands like Tod’s and Alexander McQueen, Hathaway has become a beloved darling.
