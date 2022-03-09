Anne Hathaway Completes a Chic Top & Skirt Combo With Versatile Pointy Boots on a Shopping Trip

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

The “Les Misérables” actress was spotted while out and about in New York City Tuesday in a sleek shoe.

Hathaway went with a pair of tall black patent leather boots. The shoes had pointed-toe silhouettes and slick uppers that helped add some shine to her attire. The heels also had a height of approximately 3 inches for a stylish and comfortable touch.

Anne Hathaway out and about shopping in New York on March 8, 2022. CREDIT: Rick Davis / SplashNews.com

For the outfit, Hathaway went with a black long-sleeve top that had a scoop neckline and sleeves that stopped mid-forearm. She tucked it into a rust-colored leather skirt that had an external wrap design with a matching belt and silver hardware.

Anne Hathaway out and about shopping in New York on March 8, 2022. CREDIT: Rick Davis / SplashNews.com

Hathaway chose to wear bold accessories consisting of a chunky silver bracelet, a red and blue printed scarf, a dainty silver necklace, oversized sunglasses and a black Bulgari tote bag.

A closer look at Anne Hathaway’s black patent leather boots. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

When it comes to Hathaway’s signature aesthetic, she tends to choose sophisticated and trendy pieces that place an emphasis on construction and fabric. For example, recently, Hathaway wore a sheer purple dress paired with glossy red pointy pumps for a colorful ensemble.

Hathaway has also strived to make a name for herself within the fashion industry. From starring in cult classics like “The Devil Wears Prada,” which depicted an assistant’s life while working under an editor-in-chief at a style magazine, to starring in advertisements for brands like Tod’s and Alexander McQueen, Hathaway has become a beloved darling.

