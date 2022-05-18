Anne Hathaway Puts Modern Twist on Formal Suiting With Sleek Sneakers Ahead of Cannes Film Festival 2022

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Anne Hathaway put a modern twist on formal suiting as she arrived at Nice Airport ahead of the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival in France today. The “Devil Wears Prada” star was greeted by adoring fans as she made her into a parking lot.

Hathaway’s ensemble was rooted in classic menswear-inspired suiting. The Golden Globe winner donned a black suit. Her outfit consisted of a sleek blazer that had wide lapels. The overcoat was buttonless, which helped to show the white T-shirt she was wearing underneath. The top had a gold embellishment at the center that gave illusion of necklace.

Anne Hathaway arrives at Nice Airport ahead of the 75th annual Cannes film festival on May 18, 2022. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Anne Hathaway at Nice Airport ahead of the 75th Cannes Film Festival in Nice, France on May 18, 2022. CREDIT: Julien Reynaud/APS-Medias/AbacaP

The “Princess Diaries” star coordinated her blazer with matching black pants. The relaxed bottoms had a baggy appearance due to the flare on the leg. Hathaway styled her signature brunette tresses straight and covered her eyes with oversized square shades.

Hathaway gave her attire a slick street style edge by finishing off the look with white sneakers. White sneakers remain as the ideal go-to casual sneaker. The right pair of white kicks can offer endless versatility. The eternally stylish silhouette is timeless and manages to be simultaneously on-trend every season.

Anne Hathaway at Nice Airport ahead of the Cannes Film Festival in France on May 18, 2022. CREDIT: Julien Reynaud/APS-Medias/AbacaP

Hathaway’s signature aesthetic consists of sophisticated and trendy pieces that place an emphasis on construction and fabric. As for footwear, she tends to gravitate towards sleek boots, classic pumps and sky high wedge sandals.

Slip into white leather sneakers with these options.

CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Puma Carina Sneaker, $60.

CREDIT: Zappos

To Buy: Vans Old Skool Platform Sneaker, $70.

CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Steve Madden Charlie Platform Sneaker, $75.

Click through the gallery to see Hathaway’s celebrity shoe style through the years.