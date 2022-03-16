Anne Hathaway Bursts With Color in Rainbow Jumpsuit & Purple Crisscross Sandals for ‘Stephen Colbert’

Anne Hathaway gets colorful for her latest appearance and promo tour.

The “Devil Wears Prada” star attended Tuesday night’s episode of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” in New York, where she wore a fun look to promote her “WeCrashed” miniseries, which also stars Jared Leto and tells the story of the rise and fall of one of the world’s most valuable startups, WeWork. The AppleTV+ show debuts on Friday.

Anne Hathaway wearing Christopher John Rogers for ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ on March 15, 2022. CREDIT: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

She also talked about her upcoming movie “Armageddon Time,” where she stars opposite Anthony Hopkins. The other guest for the evening was Da’Vine Joy Randolph, who talked about her new film “The Lost City” and what it was like working alongside Sandra Bullock.

Anne Hathaway wearing Christopher John Rogers for ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ on March 15, 2022. CREDIT: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

Hathaway wore a rainbow-colored polka dot ensemble from Christopher John Rogers that consisted of a jacket and a floor-length jumpsuit, which had a square neckline complemented with thin straps and a structured corset bodice for a modern touch. The pants were billowing and had extra-wide legs.

Anne Hathaway wearing Christopher John Rogers for ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ on March 15, 2022. CREDIT: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

Anne Hathaway wearing Christopher John Rogers for ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ on March 15, 2022. CREDIT: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

Christopher John Rogers is known for his cutting-edge design aesthetic and eye for color. His resort 2022 collection is a favorite for celebrities and graced Tracee Ellis Ross and Tinashe. Rogers is one of the industry’s hottest young talents and won the American Womenswear Designer of the Year at the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards.

Anne Hathaway wearing Christopher John Rogers for ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ on March 15, 2022. CREDIT: RCF / MEGA

Anne Hathaway wearing Christopher John Rogers for ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ on March 15, 2022. CREDIT: Jose Perez/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Hathaway kept her accessories simple with flower-shaped diamond stud earrings.

Although her shoes weren’t very visible due to the hem of her trousers, Hathaway went with a pair of Giuseppe Zanotti’s Lilas purple metallic strappy sandals for a unifying touch. The slingback sandals are designed with reflective purple leather and straps that cross over the instep. Set on a 4-inch stiletto heel, the sandals are currently out of stock on Giuseppezanotti.com.

A closer look at Anne Hathaway’s purple strappy sandals. CREDIT: MEGA

The Giuseppe Zanotti Lilas Slingbacks CREDIT: Giuseppe Zanotti

When it comes to Hathaway’s sartorial tastes, she tends to wear trendy and modern garments. Recently, she donned a black long-sleeve top with a rust-colored skirt and pointy boots for a chic appearance. And she also wore an all-black ensemble with silver wedges at Giorgio Armani’s Fall 2022 show for a stylish front row look.

Hathaway has also strived to make a name for herself within the fashion industry. She starred in the cult classic “The Devil Wears Prada,” which depicted an assistant’s life while working under an editor-in-chief at a style magazine, and she even modeled in advertisements for brands like Tod’s and Alexander McQueen.

