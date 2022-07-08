Anne Hathaway Goes Barbie-Core in Pink 7-Inch Heels & Glittery Mini Dress at Valentino Couture Show

Anne Hathaway proved it: Barbie-core is here to stay.

The “Devil Wears Prada” star hit Valentino’s Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023 show in Rome on Friday. She was joined by many other celebrities like Florence Pugh, Andrew Garfield, Naomi Campbell and more in the front row. To the event, Hathaway wore a bright pink mini dress straight from the Italian house’s fall/winter 2022 runway. The dress is covered in sequins that sparkled with every step and features a mock neck, long sleeves and ruffle detailing under the bust. She carried a matching bright pink studded bag, also courtesy of Valentino, to the runway show.

Hathaway at Valentino’s Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023 show on July 8. CREDIT: Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Staff

The “Princess Diaries” alum rounded off her monochromatic look with a pair of hot pink Valentino Garavani heels that matched her dress and purse flawlessly. The patent-leather platform pumps incorporate the brand’s V-Logo Signature buckle fastening on the ankle strap of the shoes. The 7-inch high heels add a height-defying finish.

Hathaway at Valentino’s Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023 show on July 8. CREDIT: Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Staff

Hathaway is known for making strong shoe statements like her most recent look, which she’s shown on and off the red carpet for years throughout her successful career. The Oscar-winning actress regularly wears bright pumps and sandals from brands like Tom Ford, Charlotte Olympia, Jimmy Choo and more. Her off-duty rotation usually veers towards clean casual footwear, with shoes like Chanel and Valentino flats, Nike sneakers and a variety of pointed-toe black leather loafers regularly on rotation.

