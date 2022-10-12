Anne Hathaway Does NYC Press in Oversized Patterned Coat, White Dress & Knee-High Boots

Anne Hathaway mastered oversized tailoring. She made her way to “The View” in NYC on Wednesday after hitting “The Today Show” to promote her new film, “Armageddon Time,” which hits theaters on Oct. 28.

For her outing, the “Devil Wears Prada” star wore an oversized blazer. She threw the black and white patterned jacket over a white mini dress. The tweed dress featured a sparkly silver collar. Hathaway added cat-eye sunglasses and carried a black leather clutch with a gold chain strap.

Hathaway arrives at ‘The View’ in NYC on Oct. 12. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

The actress added black knee-high boots to the outfit as well as sheer black tights. Her slightly slouchy boots featured a pointed toe and as well as a heel reaching at least 3 inches.

Hathaway arrives at ‘The View’ in NYC on Oct. 12. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Later in the morning, Hathaway was seen leaving “The View” with a different look. This time, she wore a navy blue suit. Her double-breasted blazer paired perfectly with her high-waisted flare pants. She added a colorful sequin crop top to the look and finished it off with navy blue pointy pumps, gold hoop earrings, and the same bag as she carried to the morning show.

Hathaway leaves ‘The View’ in NYC on Oct. 12. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Hathaway is known for making strong shoe statements like her most recent looks, which she’s shown on and off the red carpet for years throughout her successful career. The Oscar-winning actress regularly wears bright pumps and sandals from brands like Tom Ford, Charlotte Olympia, Jimmy Choo and more. Her off-duty rotation usually veers towards clean casual footwear, with shoes like Chanel and Valentino flats, Nike sneakers and a variety of pointed-toe black leather loafers regularly on rotation.

