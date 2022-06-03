Anne Hathaway Slides Into ‘Ugly Sandals’ With a 1960s Style Makeover on ‘Mothers’ Instinct’ Movie Set

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Anne Hathaway was casually dressed while on set for her new thriller film, “Mothers’ Instinct” in Union, New Jersey. The 39-year-old Golden Globe Winner was spotted chatting with director Oliver Masset-Depasse in between takes. “Mothers’ Instinct” is a remake of the 2018 Belgian film “Duelles” for an American audience, which will feature Hathaway and actress Jessica Chastain as two 1960s mothers whose lives are irrevocably altered after a tragic accident.

The “Devil Wears Prada” actress looked comfy and cozy in a short burnt orange cardigan that she wore over a white jumpsuit. The one-piece garment had a square neckline with side slant pockets and a slit near the hem of the cropped pants.

Anne Hathaway on the film set of ”Mother’s Instinct” with Director Oliver-Masset Depasse in Union, New Jersey on June 1, 2022. CREDIT: Nancy Rivera / SplashNews.com

Anne Hathaway on the film set of ”Mother’s Instinct” in Union County, New Jersey on June 1, 2022. CREDIT: Nancy Rivera / SplashNews.com

Hathaway continued to channel a 1960s suburban style with short puffy hair that has held back with a small pink clip and flipped up on the ends. She accessorized her outfit with oversized black shades and a dainty pearl necklace.

Completing her warm-weather ensemble was a pair of black Birkenstock sandals. The comfortably shaped slide offers breathability, contoured cork footbed and an additional soft foam for cushioning.

A closer look at Anne Hathaway’s Birkenstock Sandals. CREDIT: Nancy Rivera / SplashNews.com

The footwear silhouette has been affectionately dubbed as “ugly sandals,” marked by large straps and chunky construction, often prioritizing comfort and foot support over popular trends that don’t emphasize practicality. Contrary to the name, “ugly sandals” are actually a stylish choice of modern footwear, worn by celebrities and fashion influencers. Noted “ugly sandals” include ever-popular Birkenstocks.

Hathaway favors sophisticated and trendy pieces that place an emphasis on construction and fabric. As for footwear, she tends to gravitate towards sleek boots, classic pumps and sky high wedge sandals.

Anne Hathaway chats with director Olivier Masset-Depasse between takes on the set of ‘Mother’s Instinct’ in Union, New Jersey on June 1, 2022. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNew

