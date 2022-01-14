Anne Hathaway Embraces the Quirky TikTok ‘Twee’ Micro-Trend in Peter Pan Collar Valentino Mini Dress & Chunky Boots

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Anne Hathaway was styled in a smart look posted to her Instagram today.

The floral ensemble featured a crisp white Peter Pan collar and what looked to be a floral dress. The long-sleeved affair was dotted with flowers set on a black background. The multicolored flowers popped on the black background, providing a nice contrast in color.

Fastened around her waist, the actress donned a Valentino belt in similar shades to the flowers in purple and orange. The flowery outfit was paired with a black long coat fitted with gold buttons. Hathaway kept the colors coming with a bright yellow Valentino chain bag slung over her shoulder. Adding an extra layer of warmth, the actress also donned a pair of sheer black tights. To accessorize, Hathaway chose to wear some sparkly silver earrings that caught the light in almost every picture. The star also wore a silver ring, but kept the look free of any other jewelry.

The look falls in line with the “twee” micro-trend popularized famously by stars like Zooey Deschanel on platforms like TikTok and Instagram. This trend capitalizes on the “girl next door” aesthetic, utilizing silhouettes made popular in 2014 through 2015 to create a trending style composed of Peter Pan collars, A-line dresses and black Mary Janes. It’s a quirky style brought together by equally quirky prints and textures with the addition of a few bows or polka dots.

Hathaway pulls the look together with some chunky black Morgana platform boots by Giuseppe Zanotti that streamline the look while giving the actress some height. The overall outfit is simple and feminine with a touch of edge from the staple clunky boot.

Read more about Anne Hathaway’s style journey here.

