Anne Hathaway Gets Colorful in Floral Gucci Jacket With Leopard-Print Nike Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Anne Hathaway’s casual outfit for lunch with friends yesterday was a spring-worthy style statement.

The Academy Award-winning actress was spotted stepping out in NYC on Thursday wearing a navy blue hooded raincoat with a colorful allover floral print. She paired the vibrant Gucci jacket with a violet crewneck sweatshirt, flared jeans and Nike’s ultra-popular Blazer Mid sneakers featuring a leopard-print Swoosh.

Anne Hathaway stepped out on Thursday wearing a colorful floral-print Gucci coat, flared jeans and Nike Blazer Mid sneakers. CREDIT: Splash

The “Princess Diaries” star also toted a black bag and finished off her look with black shades. Hathaway, 39, has been associated with fashion since her role in the classic film “The Devil Wears Prada,” in which she starred as an assistant to an editor-in-chief at a major fashion magazine. She has also starred in campaigns for Tod’s.

A closer look at Anne Hathaway wearing Nike Blazer Mid ’77 Vintage sneakers featuring a bold leopard printed Swoosh. CREDIT: Splash

Recently, she was captured sporting another vibrant look for an appearance on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.” The “Les Misérables” actress wore a colorful bustier top and wide-leg trousers featuring a geometrical pattern in all different hues by designer Christopher John Rogers.

Anne Hathaway wearing Christopher John Rogers for ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ on March 15, 2022. CREDIT: Jose Perez/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Scroll through the gallery to check out more of Hathaway’s shoe style through the years.

Step into sneakers.

CREDIT: Nike

To Buy: Nike Blazer Mid ’77 Vintage, $100; nike.com

CREDIT: Nike

To Buy: Nike Waffle One SE, $100; nike.com

CREDIT: Farfetch

To Buy: Golden Goose Ball Star Leopard Print Sneakers, $575; farfetch.com