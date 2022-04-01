×
Anne Hathaway Gets Colorful in Floral Gucci Jacket With Leopard-Print Nike Sneakers

By Allie Fasanella
Anne Hathaway’s casual outfit for lunch with friends yesterday was a spring-worthy style statement.

The Academy Award-winning actress was spotted stepping out in NYC on Thursday wearing a navy blue hooded raincoat with a colorful allover floral print. She paired the vibrant Gucci jacket with a violet crewneck sweatshirt, flared jeans and Nike’s ultra-popular Blazer Mid sneakers featuring a leopard-print Swoosh.

The “Princess Diaries” star also toted a black bag and finished off her look with black shades. Hathaway, 39, has been associated with fashion since her role in the classic film “The Devil Wears Prada,” in which she starred as an assistant to an editor-in-chief at a major fashion magazine. She has also starred in campaigns for Tod’s.

Recently, she was captured sporting another vibrant look for an appearance on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.” The “Les Misérables” actress wore a colorful bustier top and wide-leg trousers featuring a geometrical pattern in all different hues by designer Christopher John Rogers.

Scroll through the gallery to check out more of Hathaway’s shoe style through the years.

Step into sneakers.

