Anne Hathaway Goes Streamlined in a Cream Trench Coat, Black Mini Skirt and Gray Brogue-Style Heels

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Anne Hathaway masters neutrals gracefully for her latest appearance.

“The Devil Wears Prada” actress was spotted in New York City while on set for the upcoming release of the film “She Came To Me.”

Anne Hathaway in a white coat paired with brogue heels while on set in New York City on May 6. CREDIT: SteveSands/NewYorkNewswire/MEGA

For the outfit, she donned a cream-colored trench coat that had a flowy yet structured disposition. The garment had loose lapels and billowing sleeves for a modern fit. Underneath, she wore a matching-colored turtleneck along with a sleek black midi skirt for a toned-down black and white color scheme.

Hathaway went toned down with her accessories and opted for a black leather shoulder bag and sleek brown transparent sunglasses for an uber-chic finish. She also carried white shopping bags that had the word “tango” etched across them in black.

Anne Hathaway in a white coat paired with brogue heels while on set in New York City on May 6. CREDIT: SteveSands/NewYorkNewswire/MEGA

To complete her ensemble, Hathaway threw on a pair of gray brogue-style pumps. The heels had a pointed-toe design and had a heel height of approximately 3 inches.

A closer look at Anne Hathaway’s gray brogue-style pumps. CREDIT: MEGA

When it comes to Hathaway’s sartorial tastes, she tends to wear trendy and modern garments. Recently, she donned a black long-sleeve top with a rust-colored skirt and pointy boots for a chic appearance. And she also wore an all-black ensemble with silver wedges at Giorgio Armani’s fall ’22 show for a stylish front-row look.

Hathaway has also strived to make a name for herself within the fashion industry. She starred in the cult classic “The Devil Wears Prada,” which depicted an assistant’s life while working under an editor-in-chief at a style magazine, and she even modeled in advertisements for brands including Tod’s and Alexander McQueen.

Click through the gallery to see Hathaway’s celebrity shoe style through the years.

Put on a pair of neutral heels for a unifying finish.

To Buy: Manolo Blahnik BB 105mm Suede Pump, $665.

To Buy: Nine West Tazz Pointy Toe Pumps, $109.

To Buy: Sam Edelman Hazel Pointed-Toe Heel, $140.