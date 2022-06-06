Anne Hathaway Makes a Glowing Arrival in Diamonds & Yellow Shorts at Bvlgari High Jewelry Gala

Anne Hathaway made a spectacular arrival today at the Bvlgari High Jewelry Gala in Paris.

The star is an ambassador for the brand, and was joined by Lisa from the K-pop girl group Blackpink and Priyanka Chopra. The trio lit up the night with stunning jewelry.

The “Devil Wears Prada” actress had a sunshiny disposition, her monochromatic outfit by Valentino reflecting that sentiment. Hathaway wore a bright yellow set to the event, beginning with an oversized cropped and collared jacket.

The jacket was buttoned up on top, the rest left open to hang, much like a cape or coat would. Hathaway also wore light and breezy yellow shorts with drawstrings and deep pockets.

She accessorized with a plethora of different necklaces in silver, some with large pendants visible in the video. The star also wore dainty silver bracelets to match the silver around her neck. Hathaway wore her hair up in a bun with face-framing side pieces pulled out of the updo.

Hathaway’s shoes were not visible in the video, but a yellow sandal heel or mule would be a chic footnote to the whole ensemble. Having a shoe that plays well with the tones and shapes in the outfit is important for a cohesive look. It’s all about playing with proportions and making sure the style fits personal taste while matching the overall feeling.