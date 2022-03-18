Anne Hathaway Brings Spring Vibes In Sky Blue Cutout Dress With Peekaboo Bra & Bow Pumps for ‘WeCrashed’ Premiere

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Anne Hathaway brightened up the gray carpet at the premiere of “WeCrashed” held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on Thursday. Hathaway and Jared Leto play real-life married couple Rebekah and Adam Neumann in the series about the disgraced WeWork leaders. The show officially premieres on AppleTV+ on March 18.

Hathaway wore a vibrant blue dress by David Koma. The garment included one long-sleeve, asymmetrical cutouts and a risky side slit. The “Devil Wears Prada” actress teamed the vibrant frock with a black bralette that peeked out through one side of her dress.

Anne Hathaway at the premiere of Apple’s “WeCrashed” held at The Academy Museum on March 17, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

The Golden Globe Winner styled her signature brunette locs in soft sensual waves and accessorized with a small square black clutch, thin hoop earrings and a few rings. She added more pops of color to her look by opting for a bold pink lip.

Anne Hathaway in the black Aquazzura Bow Tie Pumps 85 at the premiere of Apple’s, “WeCrashed” in Los Angeles on March 17, 2022. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

“The Princess Diaries” star slipped into a pair of black Bow Tie Pumps 85 by Aquazzara. The Bow Tie Pump is a natural trend-setter. The pair is expertly crafted in Italy from the coveted buttery suede in rich black. The style features a flattering pointed toe, skin-bearing side cutouts, a comfortable mid heel and a flirty upward bow at the back for an extra touch of allure. The heels retail for $695.

Hathaway’s signature aesthetic consists of sophisticated and trendy pieces that place an emphasis on construction and fabric. As for footwear, she tends to gravitate towards sleek boots, classic pumps and sky high wedge sandals.

