Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour Goes Maximalist in Vintage Chanel With Layered Gold Jewelry & Sandals at White House State Dinner

Anna Wintour attended the White House state dinner yesterday night in Washington. The event was hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden in honor of French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron.

For the affair, Wintour wore a vintage Chanel from Karl Lagerfeld’s spring 1983 debut collection with lots of accessories and strappy black heels.

The Vogue editor-in-chief opted to make her accessories the star of the show which meant layering up lots of gold chain necklaces with lux pendants dotted with colorful gems. Pearls were also tossed into the mixture, the combination of lengthy necklaces with “choker” styles.

Anna Wintour and Bay Luhrmann attend a State Dinner in honor of President Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron of France hosted by United States President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden at the White House in Washington on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. CREDIT: Ron Sachs/CNP / SplashNews.com

Mirroring the same technique around her waist and around her wrists, Wintour wore equally dazzling gold and pearl belts and bracelets stacked up that were similarly dotted with gems of all shades. She rounded out her look with her iconic oversized black sunglasses.

For footwear, Wintour opted for a simple but effective style, stepping out in versatile black strappy sandal heels. The heel itself was skinny and long while the toe was rounded. Thin black straps intersected and ran across the top of the journalist’s feet, securing them in place.

Anna Wintour and Bay Luhrmann attend a State Dinner in honor of President Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron of France hosted by United States President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden at the White House in Washington, DC on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. CREDIT: Ron Sachs/CNP / SplashNews.com

