Anna Wintour Honors André Leon Talley in Timeless Navy Suit & Pumps at Funeral Service

Anna Wintour paid her respects to longtime Vogue editor André Leon Talley at a memorial service on April 29 in New York City. To honor the noted fashion journalist in respectful style, Wintour dressed in a somber yet fashion-forward suit that fit the mood of the service. Consider her look a lesson in how to dress for even the toughest occasions.

For the service, which took place at Abyssinian Baptist Church in Harlem, Wintour wore a tailored navy suit featuring a double-breasted jacket and a skirt that hit mid-calf. The dark suit jacket featured contrasting white buttons, which Wintour kept tightly secured to display the suit’s impeccable tailoring.

Anna Wintour attends Andre Leon Talley’s funeral. CREDIT: Splash

Anna Wintour attends Andre Leon Talley’s funeral. CREDIT: Splash

The jacket — which featured contrasting black leather detailing on the collar, belt, and seams — allowed for a peek of a white tee and statement necklace underneath. The iconic fashion editor wore a pair of opaque navy tights, capping off the look with ivory and gray crocodile stiletto pumps.

Wintour carried a simple metallic silver clutch for her personals, donning her ever-present rounded sunglasses as her only accessory. Her iconic blond hair was predictably in its standard face-framing style.

Celebrities like Naomi Campbell, Karlie Koss, Marc Jacobs, Kimora Lee Simmons, Martha Stewart and Gayle King also attended the somber service. The funeral comes some months after Talley passed away at age 73. The noted fashion journalist died on Jan. 18 at a White Plains, NY, hospital from complications of a heart attack.

The memorial service notably came just days before the Met Gala on May 2, which is an event Talley was noted for helping to conceptualize during his tenure as a Vogue editor between 1988 and 2013. Talley was with the prestigious fashion magazine as creative director from 1988 to 1998 and as editor-at-large from 1998 to 2013. Talley is perhaps best remembered for his four decades of influence over the global fashion industry, having a keen eye for opulent style and French-inspired fashion. As a Black gay man, Talley broke boundaries in the industry for those often not represented in high fashion.

See more of Talley through the years.