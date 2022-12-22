Anna Kendrick Slips On Gold Metal-Tipped Pumps at SAG-AFTRA Foundation Event

Anna Kendrick put a sharp finish on a casual ensemble for her latest appearance. The award-winning actress attended the SAG-AFTRA Foundation – Career Retrospective event on Dec. 20.

Kendrick appeared in vibrant style while arriving at a screening room in Los Angeles. The “Pitch Perfect” star posed for photos in a black motorcycle jacket, which was layered over a green and blue floral mini dress. The fun frock had a round neckline and slight flare on the hem.

Anna Kendrick attends the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations – Career Retrospective event at SAG-AFTRA Foundation screening room on Dec. 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Getty Images

A closer look at Anna Kendrick’s Santoni pumps. CREDIT: Getty Images

For glam, Kendrick went with soft makeup and styled her hair in a ponytail. To place more emphasis on her look, she simply accessorized with small thin earrings and several midi rings.

The highlight of entertainer’s ensemble came from the sharp set of pointed-toe pumps. The silhouette featured a triangular pointed-toe that was emblazoned with a large, gold metal embellishment. The shoes also had a high counter for extra support and sat atop a thin red stiletto heel.

Pointy pumps remain as one of the most versatile and timeless shoe styles. The slip-on silhouette matches a variety of looks easily, while the construction proves both luxe and durable.

Anna Kendrick attends the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations – Career Retrospective event at SAG-AFTRA Foundation screening room on Dec. 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Getty Images

When it comes to footwear, the “Love Life” actress often wears sleek pumps and sandals on the red carpet by Jimmy Choo, Alexandre Birman and Chloe Gosselin. Her appearance ensembles also feature pointed-toe heels and platforms from Giuseppe Zanotti, Fabrizio Viti and Malone Souliers. As for her off-duty, the television personality tends to gravitate towards comfy footwear that includes Nike slides, Converse sneakers and Ugg slippers.

Click through the gallery to see Kendrick’s best red carpet moments over the years.