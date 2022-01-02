Anna Kendrick Splashes Into 2022 in Pink Bikini and White T-Shirt

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Anna Kendrick brought a tropical take to New Years’ style to ring in 2022.

The “Pitch Perfect” star posed with a group of friends on a tropical getaway, wearing a pink printed bikini. The two-piece set was layered under a white T-shirt. Kendrick’s vacation look was complete with delicate earrings and a high ponytail.

Though the “Twilight” actress’ shoes weren’t visible, her second photo of 2022 included a pair of black boots. The style appeared to feature an ankle-length height, as well as leather uppers and silver stud accents. Kendrick gave the edgy footwear a winter-worthy spin with plaid pants, a gray sweater and a red jacket with a fur-lined hood. Her look was complete with a pom-pom hat and Dolce & Gabbana sunglasses—complete with a gold and pearl glasses chain.

Studded boots like Kendrick’s add an edge to any look, due to their rock n’ roll aesthetic. Most pairs feature suede and leather uppers with neutral black or brown uppers, as well as flat soles or block heels. In addition to the actress, studded Louis Vuitton, Alexander McQueen and Alaia boots have been worn recently by HoYeon Jung, Halsey and Carrie Underwood.

When it comes to footwear, the “Love Life” actress often wears sleek pumps and sandals on the red carpet by Jimmy Choo, Alexandre Birman and Chloe Gosselin. Her appearance ensembles also feature pointed-toe heels and platforms from Giuseppe Zanotti, Fabrizio Viti and Malone Souliers. Off-duty, she wears comfy footwear that includes Nike slides, Converse sneakers and Ugg slippers.

Add sharp boots like Kendrick’s to your 2022 shoe rotation.

