Anna Kendrick Gives Sparkling Blue Dress Sharp Finish With Sleek Pointed-Toe Pumps

Anna Kendrick made a sparkling style statement in her latest Instagram post. On Monday, the award-winning actress uploaded a photo on the social media site posing for a mirror selfie in a glittering garment.

“And is it wrong to love yourself in a VERY shiny jewel tone???? Is it allowed????” Kendrick wrote under the photo.

The “Pitch Perfect” star wore Markarian’s Acacia metallic blue tie-strap corset dress. The piece featured a round neckline, scoop backline and corset bodice. The dress also included a black waist trim with matching fastening shoulder straps and streamlined accents.

To amp up her look, Kendrick accessorized with small beaded hoop earrings and a shimmery eyeshadow and pink pout. The entertainer parted her hair in the middle and styled it straight.

Completing Kendrick’s look was a sharp pair of pointed-toe pumps by Gianvito Rossi. The silhouette had a pointy triangular toe with a high counter and sat atop a thin stiletto heel.

Related Kendall Jenner Straps Into Slingback Pumps with Romantic Lace in Los Angeles Nancy Pelosi's Portrait Unveiling Elevates Formal Style in Signature Pumps With Husband Paul Pelosi Nancy Pelosi's Daughter Alexandra Gets Fiery-Red in Heels With Square Toes at 'Pelosi in the House' HBO Film Premiere

Pointy pumps remain as one of the most versatile and timeless shoe styles. The slip-on silhouette matches a variety of looks easily, while the construction proves both luxe and durable. Several celebrities have been spotted in the shoe style in recent weeks including Naomi Campbell, Margot Robbie, Alicia Keys, Lupita Nyong’o, Selena Gomez and Lori Harvey.

When it comes to footwear, the “Love Life” actress often wears sleek pumps and sandals on the red carpet by Jimmy Choo, Alexandre Birman and Chloe Gosselin. Her appearance ensembles also feature pointed-toe heels and platforms from Giuseppe Zanotti, Fabrizio Viti and Malone Souliers. As for her off-duty, the television personality tends to gravitate towards comfy footwear that includes Nike slides, Converse sneakers and Ugg slippers.

Click through the gallery to see Kendrick’s best red carpet moments over the years.