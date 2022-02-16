Anna Chlumsky Blooms In Green Jumpsuit With Floral Details & Chunky Platform Sandals for ‘James Corden’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

On Tuesday, Anna Chlumsky stopped by the “Late Late Show with James Corden.” The “Inventing Anna” actress was joined by Charlie Day as they dished about Valentine’s Day, their childhoods and even joked about her heavy Chicago accent.

Anna Chlumsky and Charlie Day on The Late Late Show with James Corden on February 15, 2022. CREDIT: CBS

For her appearance, the “My Girl” star wore a dark green one-shoulder jumpsuit. The wide-leg garment was complete with one long-sleeve, flower details that ran on an angle and a pocket on each side. To add a touch of elegance to her look, Chlumsky accessorized with thin gold earrings, two chunky gold bracelets and metallic nails.

Anna Chlumsky appears backstage at “The Late Late Show with James Corden” on February 15, 2022. CREDIT: CBS

She pulled her brunette locs into updo and swept her bangs to the side. She opted for soft glam and a nude lip. As for footwear, the “Hannibal” alum tied her look together with black platform pumps by Christian Louboutin. The silhouette included a thick ankle strap, a chunky outer sole and a thick stacked heel. The pumps gave Chlumsky’s look an instant boost while also streamlining and elongating it due to length of the pants on her jumpsuit.

Several celebrities like Chloe Bailey, Victoria Justice, Camila Mendes, Mariah Carey, Simone Biles, Drew Barrymore, Britney Spears, Zaya Wade, Megan Thee Stallion and Vanessa Hudgens have all been spotted in the shoe style in recent weeks. Sky-high platform sandals have been making a comeback this year. Styles with platform soles, often paired with block and stiletto heels, are favored for their supportive ankle straps and comfort compared to thinner-soled styles.

