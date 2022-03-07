Anitta Glows in Glittery 6-Inch Heels & Yellow Mini Dress at Valentino’s Paris Fashion Week Show

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Brazilian pop star Anitta brought spring vibes to the Valentino fall 2022 show during Paris Fashion Week on Sunday. The singer joined several stars like Olivia Culpo, Chloe Bailey, Vanessa Hudgens, Maluma and Zendaya to get a preview of the Italian’s label latest collection.

For the star-studded high-fashion affair Anitta wore a vibrant yellow mini dress. The short number was complete with spaghetti straps and embroidered with floral details that streamlined all-over and around the waist.

The “Boys Don’t Cry” hitmaker complemented her dress with gold accessories, including dainty earrings, layered choker necklaces and a small white square clutch. To further elevate the moment, Anitta added bronzy makeup, a nude lip and styled her lustrous brown locs in soft waves.

Brazilian singer Anitta attends the Valentino fashion show during Paris Fashion Week on March 6, 2022. CREDIT: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

To really amp up her look, the 28-year-old nine-time MTV EMA winner wore a pair of sparkly platform pumps. The silver sequin silhouette included a thick round toe and a 6-inch block heel. The heels seemed to be a trend for the show as Chloe Bailey and Olivia Culpo also finished off their looks with the towering style.

Brazilian superstar Anitta at the 2022 Premio Lo Nuestro on Thursday (February 24) at FTX Arena in Miami, Fla. CREDIT: AP

Anitta’s personal fashion aesthetic consists of statement making pieces with structured details. If you scroll through her Instagram feed, you find photos of her posing in color and printed swimsuits, mesh garments and slouchy separates. On the footwear front, she will likely gravitate towards sky-high pumps, thigh-high boots and strappy sandals. Last month, she sent social media into a frenzy when she attended the Premio Lo Nuestro 2022 in Miami, she stepped out in a show-stopping look by Valentino. Her outfit consisted of black mini dress that had a ruffled hem. Anitta teamed her dress with sheer black thigh-high stockings, gloves and black glossy patent leather pumps.

