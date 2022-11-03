Anitta Flatters Her Feet in Thong Sandals With Bralette & Tiffany & Co. Jewelry at WSJ Innovator Awards 2022

Anitta paired casual summer pieces with businesswear for WSJ Magazine’s Innovator Awards. The event was held yesterday night at the Museum of Modern Art in New York and brought together the best of the best from a range of disciplines, including fashion, art, entertainment, and more.

The Brazilian singer, who was one of the honorees of the night, went with a monochrome Burberry look. Anitta wore a black satin bralette with an oversized blazer that featured dangling gold cufflinks. She paired the jacket with high-waisted trousers with a high slit that cascaded the floor. Under the loose-fitted pants, she wore black tights that had a zipper closure on the ends of the legs which were held down by an ankle strap.

Anitta attends the WSJ. Magazine 2022 Innovator Awards at the Museum of Modern Art on Nov. 02, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine I

Anitta accessorized with multi-toned Tiffany & Co. jewelry that featured a set of rings, a lariat necklace, and a pair of hoops. She added a black leather shoulder bag from the designer that had a golden “B” clasp.

For her footwear, the singer completed the look with thong sandals. Anitta went for a black flip-flop that featured a stiletto heel elevating her look by at least 3 inches. The sandals stayed true to the original summer design with the signature toe strap and thin sole.

A closer look at Anitta’s sandals. CREDIT: Getty Images

WSJ Magazine‘s Innovator Awards honor the individuals and brands championing change across fields including fashion, art, humanitarianism and more. This year’s ceremony was held at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City. Anitta was one of the honorees of the night along with Margot Robbie, Anthony Vaccarello, Maya Rudolph, Jenny Holzer, Jony Ive, Jeanne Gang and World Central Kitchen. The occasion also star-studded attendees, including Kate Moss, J Balvin, Pat McGrath, Questlove and Dominic Fike.

PHOTOS: Thong Sandals Trend Embraced By Michelle Obama, Kendall Jenner & More Celebrities