Anitta Turns Heads in Plunging High-Slit Dress & Strappy Sandals at Tiffany & Co.’s ‘The Lock Collection’ Launch

Anitta pulled out a show-stopping look for the launch of Tiffany & Co.’s “The Lock Collection” in Mexico City on Nov. 8.

The award-winning Brazilian singer arrived at the Torre Cuarzo in a plunging gray gown by Blu Marine. The dress included a deep V-neckline and was held together by a ruffled waistband. The piece also had an extreme thigh-high slit and pleated train.

Anitta arrives at the launch of ‘The Lock Collection’ by Tiffany & Co. at Torre Cuarzo on Nov. 8, 2022 in Mexico City. CREDIT: Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.

For glam, the “Envolver” songstress went with a shimmery eyeshadow and a glossy neutral pout. Anitta parted her hair in the middle and let her straight tresses cascade on her shoulder. To further elevate the moment, she accessorized with a small handbag and a bevy of jewels by Tiffany & Co. including, a choker necklace and bangle bracelets.

Anitta completed her look with Jimmy Choo’s “Antia” Sandal. The metallic silhouette had strappy accents across the toe, a thick outsole and sat atop a thin stiletto heel.

Strappy sandals are taking center stage right now as one of the popular shoe styles. With signature interlaced straps varying from barely-there to maximalist-like styles, lace-up sandals are the versatile shoe of the season.

(L-R) Christopher Kilaniotis, President of Americas, Tiffany & Co. and Anitta at the launch of ‘The Lock Collection’ by Tiffany & Co. at Torre Cuarzo on Nov. 8, 2022 in Mexico City. CREDIT: Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.

Anitta’s personal fashion aesthetic consists of statement making pieces with structured details. For red carpet events, sumptuous dresses become a constant, but when she’s onstage creativity comes to a fore. On the footwear front, she will likely gravitate towards sky-high pumps, thigh-high boots and strappy sandals.

