Anitta Serves Y2K Vibes In Butterfly Crop Top, Flared Jeans & Sandals for Her Shein Collection Party

Brazilian singer Anitta has collaborated with fast fashion retailer Shein to launch a new capsule collection in time for festival season. To celebrate, the global superstar hosted a party at Delilah in West Hollywood, Calif., on Monday night. The event turned into a star-studded affair as several style influencers like Nikita Dragun, Gabi De Martino, Kane Lim, La Demi and many more stopped by to get a preview of the new festival pieces.

Launching today at Shein.com, the extensive collection is inspired by Anitta’s Brazilian roots and has over 95 styles featuring statement colors and tropical prints. The pieces within the collaboration embody Anitta’s sultry spirit and vibrant fashion aesthetic, ranging from Y2K and butterfly-inspired tops and dresses to trend-worthy crop tops and skirt sets as well as accessories ranging from colorful heels to fun jewelry.

Brazilian singer Anitta arrives to her Anitta x Shein event at Delilah’s in West Hollywood, CA on April 11, 2022. CREDIT: RACHPOOT.COM / SplashNews.com

Brazilian singer Anitta greets fans after her performance at The Shein x Anitta event held at Delilah’s in West Hollywood, CA on April 11, 2022. CREDIT: RACHPOOT.COM / SplashNews.com

To commemorate the moment, the pop star wore a few items from her new collection. Anitta made a glamorous statement in the Butterfly Shaped Lace Up Backless Sequins Crop Top. The glittery garment had a regular fit and included a halter neckline and a back tie.

Anitta and Kane Lim attend Shein x Anitta at Delilah on April 11, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. CREDIT: Stefanie Keenan

(L-R) La Demi, Anitta, and Nikita Dragun attend Shein x Anitta at Delilah on April 11, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. CREDIT: Stefanie Keenan

The “Boys Don’t Cry” songstress teamed her top with white Raw Trim Flare Leg Jeans. The medium stretch fit bottoms retail for $25. Anitta continued with her signature aesthetic by coordinating her ensemble with layered necklaces, thin hoop earrings and a small baby blue handbag. She styled her ombré locs straight and added glittery eyeshadow with a glossy pink pout.

The length of her pants allowed for a peak at her footwear choice, which appeared to be a green silhouette. The sandals had a clear strap across the toe and a round outer sole.

See how high heels have evolved through the years.