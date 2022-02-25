Brazilian Superstar Anitta Turns Heads in a Plunging Minidress, Thigh-High Stockings at 2022 Premio Lo Nuestro Awards

Brazilian pop star Anitta attended the Premio Lo Nuestro 2022 in Miami, Fla. on Thursday wearing a sultry all-black look complete with slingback pumps.

Hitting the pink carpet before the fan-voted awards show, the “Boys Don’t Cry” singer donned a strapless black mini dress featuring a plunging scoop neckline and a ruffled hem. She paired the thigh-skimming number with sheer black thigh-high stockings and glossy black patent leather slingback pumps boasting a pointed toe.

Brazilian superstar Anitta at the Premio Lo Nuestro on Thursday at FTX Arena in Miami, Fla. on Feb. 24, 2022. CREDIT: AP

Anitta, who tagged Valentino in a post of her show-stopping look on Instagram, pulled things together with black gloves and dangly earrings. The 28-year-old nine-time MTV EMA winner performed her hit song “Envolver” at the awards show, which honors the best in Latin music. Meanwhile, Adidas collaborator Bad Bunny picked up six wins, including Album of the Year.

A closer look at Anitta wearing glossy black patent leather slingback pumps featuring a pointed toe on the pink carpet at the 2022 Premio Lo Nuestro on Feb. 24, 2022 in Miami, Fla. CREDIT: AP

Already the highest-streamed artist in Brazil and the country’s first musical artist to perform at the MTV VMAs, Anitta is now slated to perform at Coachella on April 16 and 23. “Somebody told me that, for Brazilians, it was impossible to… break out of Brazil, to cross over. And whenever I hear the word ‘impossible,’ I want to go for it,” she told Jimmy Fallon when she appeared on “The Tonight Show” last month.