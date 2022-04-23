Anitta Performs in Brazilian Flag-Inspired Crop Top & Shorts Complete With Bright Yellow Boots at Coachella

Anitta hit the stage at Coachella on Friday in Indio, Calif., for the second weekend in a row, putting on quite the show in a look inspired by the Brazilian flag.

The 29-year-old pop star wore a colorblock crop top in green, yellow and blue, with matching short shorts featuring dangling rhinestones. She also donned a sort of hybrid chain necklace-cape equipped with green, yellow and black feathers.

Anitta takes the stage in a brightly colored look inspired by her home country of Brazil at Coachella on April 22, 2022. CREDIT: AP

Anitta sported a pair of bright yellow knee-high leather boots boasting a chunky block heel that perfectly matched her sunglasses.

Anitta performing in a color-block crop top and matching shorts featuring dangling rhinestones and yellow boots at Coachella. CREDIT: AP

In a new interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, the “Versions of Me” songstress revealed: “[For weekend two] I’m a hundred percent going to have more fun because I was very nervous about… Because for my country and everyone is saying that to me, it felt like a world cup. It felt like a world cup for them. It was the first time.”

Anitta also shared that she actually had the help of a Disney engineer to create her set for the music festival in Indio, Calif. “I just wanted to bring my culture. I just feel like Brazilian people, we know how to party, we know how to enjoy the moment and ensure in that environment and just make everyone feel welcome and feel like they want to be part of it.”

