Anitta Shines in Custom Mugler Bodysuit & Sandals at iHeartRadio Y100s Jingle Ball Festival

Anitta sparkled as she took the stage to perform at the iHeartRadio Y100s Jingle Ball festival at the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Fla. on Dec. 18.

The “Envolver” singer wore a sparkling black Mugler bodysuit with sheer cutouts. The fitted silhouette featured long sleeves that cascaded into gloves.

Anitta kept the attention on the custom piece with simple accessories opting for a pair of layered silver-toned earring cuffs.

Anitta performs onstage at iHeartRadio Y100s Jingle Ball 2022 Presented by Capital One at FLA Live Arena on Dec. 18, 2022 in Sunrise, Fl. CREDIT: Getty Images

Anitta was dressed by Ron Hartlen who worked with the creative director of Mugler, Casey Cadwallader, to create this look for the singer. The stylist can also be credited for many of Anitta’s looks including the sophisticated blazer and flip flips look she wore to the WSJ Innovator Awards last month.

The Brazilian songwriter kept her caramel brown hair in a softly waved style complimenting her glamorous makeup that featured winged eyeliner and a deep red lip.

The singer completed the look by slipping into a pair of black patent leather sandals. The open-toe heels featured a strappy design that cuffed around her bodysuit. The sandals brought height to the look with a stiletto heel that was at least 3 inches tall.

The iHeart Radio Jingle Ball is a national music tour by New York’s Z100, featuring various artists across multiple genres during the holiday season. Allowing artists to interact closely with their fans, this year’s tour includes stops in New York City, Washington, DC, Miami and Atlanta. The Jingle Ball’s 2022 lineup also features a wide variety of artists, including Dua Lipa, Demi Lovato, Lizzo, Backstreet Boys, Ava Max and Dove Cameron.

