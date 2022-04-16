Anitta Sparkles in Denim Halter Top and Crystal-Embellished Patchwork Jeans For Nylon House

Anitta at the Nylon House event during Coachella on April 15, 2022.

Anitta gives denim a fun pick me up for her latest event appearance.

On Friday night, Anitta attended Nylon magazine’s “Nylon House” event that took place during Coachella in Indio, Calif. The dance party hosted talents including Jabari Banks, Bretman Rock and Emma Chamberlain.

Anitta at the Nylon House event during Coachella on April 15. CREDIT: Shutterstock for BDG

For the outfit, Anitta went with a matching denim number that consisted of a denim halter top with a cutout in the middle and included straps that wrapped around her body in a crisscross aesthetic. On the lower half, she went with jeans that had a yellow, pink, blue, black and silver crystal-embellished patchwork design and added a fun, eye-catching touch.

Crystal embellishments were first created in the late 1700s, but perfected by the iconic Swarovski family in 1892. Made of glass, acrylic or plastic, fashion gemstones are often cut like diamonds. Crystal detailing is often associated with opulence and luxury.

Metallic silver sandals completed her colorful ensemble. The heels had a height of approximately three inches and had double shiny toe straps for a stylish yet secure flair.

A sleek staple during warmer months, many stiletto sandals feature a simple strap across the toes and a fastener strap around the ankle, creating a barely-there construction. The heel of a stiletto sandal is often 4 inches or above, adding some height for a flattering silhouette.

When it comes to her clothing tastes, the “Boys Don’t Cry” singer tends to fancy edgy and stylish silhouettes. For example, she recently donned a butterfly-shaped lace-up backless Sequined Crop Top paired with white raw trim flare leg jeans with green and transparent sandals to attend the launch party for her collaborative collection with Shein. Also, at the beginning of the year, Anitta shared a photo on her Instagram feed that showed her posing in a white T-shirt and GCDS Hello Kitty Moon Boots for a cozy look while in Aspen.

Nylon magazine revived its Nylon House event for Coachella weekend after its successful Art Basel debut. The dance party, which celebrates recent cover star Anitta, launched in partnership with MCM and E.l.f. Cosmetics. The star-studded guest list included Sabrina Carpenter and Anitta, plus musical performers Peggy Gou, The Future X and more.