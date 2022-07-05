×
Anitta Takes Dramatic Beaded Cone Bra To New Heights With 6-inch Spiked Heeled Platform Sandals at Schiaparelli’s Fall 2022 Couture Show

By Ashley Rushford
Anitta
Anitta was a show stopper at the Schiaparelli fall 2022 fashion show during Paris Couture Week on Monday. The Brazilian singer joined Rita Ora, Emma Watson and Hunter Schafer at the high fashion affair.

Schiaparelli’s Fall 2022 couture collection, titled “The New Couture,” paid homage to the beauty of couture and the house’s ’80s and ’90s archives. The show featured numerous sculpted silk and leather bustier and corset tops, as well as gowns and skirts featuring sheer textures, draping and exaggerated proportions in black, white and jewel-toned velvets and silks. Adding a surrealist twist to the runway ensembles were wide hats, multicolored floral appliqués and Roseberry’s signature ornate gold and body part-themed jewelry — plus a range of pumps topped with shiny gold toes.

Anitta arrived at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs in a two-piece black crochet set by Schiaparelli. Her ensemble consisted of a dramatic halter neck cone bra that was adorned with gold balls. The “Boys Don’t Cry” musician paired the garment with a matching see-through mini skirt that also featured the same embellishments as her top.

Anitta, Platform Sandals, Schiaparelli Paris Fashion Week Show
Anitta attends the Schiaparelli fashion show during Couture Fashion Week on July 4, 2022.
CREDIT: Spread Pictures / MEGA
Anitta, Paris Fashion Week, Schiaparelli Fashion Show
Anitta at the Schiaparelli fashion show during Paris Couture Week on July 4, 2022.
CREDIT: Spread Pictures / MEGA

The entertainer topped her look off with a beret hat, oversized heart earrings, dark square shades and sheer tights. As for footwear, Anitta boosted her height with patent leather platform sandals. The silhouette featured an open-toe, chunky outsole and 6-inch spiked heel. The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. It is one of the most sought-after shoe styles. From minimal to colorful, affordable and luxurious there is a platform sandal for everyone.

Anitta, Paris Fashion Week, Schiaparelli
Anitta attends the Schiaparelli fashion show in Paris, France on July 4, 2022.
CREDIT: Spread Pictures / MEGA
Anitta, Platform Sandals. Paris Fashion Week, Schiaparelli Fashion Show
A closer look at Anitta’s platform sandals.
CREDIT: Spread Pictures / MEGA

Anitta’s personal fashion aesthetic consists of statement making pieces with structured details. On the footwear front, she will likely gravitate towards sky-high pumps, thigh-high boots and strappy sandals.

Anitta, Schiaparelli Show, Paris Fashion Week
Anitta attends the Schiaparelli Couture Fall/Winter 2023 fashion show in Paris, France on July 4, 2022.
CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

See how high heels have evolved through the years.

