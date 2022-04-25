Anitta Goes Peak ’90s in Low-Rise Pants With Peekaboo Thong, Bandeau, Booties & Gold Chains at Coachella

Anitta took the second weekend of Coachella by storm. The Brazilian singer pulled out a head-turning ensemble after her performance in Indigo, Calif.

The “Boys Don’t Cry” hitmaker was spotted on the fields of the music festival serving a monochrome moment in a black bandeau top, which she paired with low-rise pants. Anitta teamed the straight-leg bottoms with thin-strap undergarments and a gold chain belt.

Anitta on the field of Coachella with her friends after her performance In Indio, CA. CREDIT: @CelebCandidly / MEGA

Her accessories didn’t stop there, she continued to amp up her look with large hoop earrings, layered beaded necklaces, square frames that hung on her bandeau top, bracelets and several midi rings. The entertainer touted her essentials in a shoulder bag and covered her bone straight hair with a black Versace baseball cap. The hat was complemented with a multi-colored scarf, which cascaded behind her as she strut through the dessert with her friends.

As for footwear, the musician slipped in a black silhouette. The leather shoe style had a slightly pointed-toe and provided a sleek and smooth finish to her look. When it comes to footwear, Anitta favors sky-high pumps, thigh-high boots and strappy sandals. Her personal fashion aesthetic consists of statement making pieces with structured details.

Anitta on the field of Coachella with her friends after her performance In Indio, CA. CREDIT: @CelebCandidly / MEGA

The global superstar has also made a name for herself in the fashion industry by collaborating with fast fashion retailer Shein. The extensive collection is inspired by Anitta’s Brazilian roots and has over 95 styles featuring statement colors and tropical prints. The pieces within the collaboration embody Anitta’s sultry spirit and vibrant fashion aesthetic, ranging from Y2K and butterfly-inspired tops and dresses to trend-worthy crop tops and skirt sets as well as accessories ranging from colorful heels to fun jewelry.

