Anitta Serves Minimal Monochrome Moment in Velvet Black Dress & Strappy Sandals for Burberry’s ‘Lola’ Bag Party

Anitta proved that a minimal monochromatic moment can still make a statement. On Wednesday, the Brazilian singer stepped out to attend an event hosted by Burberry and Ricardo Tisci to celebrate the staple Lola bag. The fashion affair took place at a private residence in West Hollywood, Calif., and included a star-studded guest list such as Madonna, Lori Harvey, Chloe Bailey, Sarah Paulson, Tinashe and many more.

Anitta kept it simple for the night out, but added a bit of flair to her ensemble. The “Boys Don’t Cry” singer wore a black floor-length gown. The velvet number had an upturned collar, deep V-neckline and gold zipper details on the bodice and near the hem.

Anitta attends a celebration of the Lola bag, hosted by Burberry and Riccardo Tisci in Los Angeles on April 20, 2022. CREDIT: Burberry

Anitta at a celebration of the Lola bag, hosted by Burberry and Riccardo Tisci on April 20, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Burberry

The musician covered her straight tresses with a black headband and continued to accessorize with matching gloves and Burberry’s Small Quilted Lambskin Lola bag in black/light gold. The style is punctuated with a polished chain strap and the Thomas Burberry Monogram.

Anitta at a celebration for the Lola bag hosted by Burberry and Ricardo Tisci on April 20, 2022. CREDIT: Marc Patrick/BFA.com

A closer look at Anitta’s black sandals. CREDIT: Burberry

Anitta completed her look with black sandals. The slip-on style features a square outer sole and a crisscross strap that ran along instep.

Burberry brought influencers, creatives and more together in Los Angeles to celebrate its staple Lola bag, introduced under creative director Riccardo Tisci. At a private West Hollywood residence, guests traveled through rooms decorated in the British brand’s signature beige tones and witnessed performances by Erykah Badu, American Dance Ghosts, Br0nz3_G0dd3ss, Drew Byrd, LSDXOXO and Tygapaw. Among the starry attendees were Anitta, Chloe Bailey, Dixie D’Amelio, Honey Dijon, Lori Harvey, Madonna, Natalia Bryant, Stella Maxwell and Tinashe.

Discover more stars at Burberry’s Lola bag party.