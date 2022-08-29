Anitta Serves Glamorous Y2K Style In 6-Inch Metallic Sandals With Sequin Corset & Denim Fringe Skirt With Boyfriend Murda Beatz at Offset’s Party

Anitta made an edgy Y2K style statement while attending rapper Offset x Code single release party in New York City. The “Boys Don’t Cry” singer arrived at the event alongside her boyfriend Murda Beatz.

Anitta’s appearance comes after a groundbreaking performance of her global smash hit “Evolver” at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, NJ on Sunday night. The global superstar is the first Brazilian artist to hit the stage at the annual ceremony. She also took home the Best Latin Award.

For Offset’s celebration, Anitta wore a black leather corset top that was decorated with sparkling sequin chains throughout. The garment also has thin spaghetti straps, a square neckline and curved hem. She teamed the statement piece with a floor-length denim skirt that fringe details, distressed waistband and small belt loops.

Anitta attends Offset X Code single release party on August 28, 2022 in New York City. CREDIT: Getty Images

For glam, the “La Loto” musician went with shimmery pink eyeshadow and a glossy neutral pout. She swapped her short black wet hair for long wavy ginger tresses, which she parted on the side.

Completing Anitta’s outfit was a set of gold metallic platform sandals. The shoe style had intricate details as laced tightly around the calves. The silhouette also had a chunky outsole and sat atop a thin stiletto heel. Strappy sandals are certainly having their moment and continue to steal the spotlight this year. The sultry style has made many celebrities ditch comfort for their counterpart. With signature interlaced straps varying from barely-there to maximalist-like styles, lace up sandals are evidently the tried-and-true shoe of the summer.

When it comes to fashion, Anitta favors edgy and statement-making silhouettes. Along with her extensive career, she has also made a name for herself in the fashion industry by collaborating with fast fashion retailer Shein.

PHOTOS: From the 1920s to Today: High Heels Through the Decades