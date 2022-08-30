Anika Noni Rose Shines In Sparkling Suit With Mesh Corset & Invisible Heels to Sing National Anthem at 2022 U.S. Open Championships

Anika Noni Rose wore the perfect outfit to kickoff the 2022 U.S. Open held at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York on Monday. The “Princess and the Frog” actress made a glamorous statement in dazzling fashion to sing the national anthem before watching Serena Williams take on Danka Kovinic of Montenegro in the women’s single first round match.

Rose looked stunning as she made her way onto the field. The “Dream Girls” star wore a dark purple sequin blazer with matching high-waist pants. She complemented the sparkling set with a black corset that had a plunging sweetheart neckline and sheer panels on the bodice.

Anika Noni Rose arrives on Day One of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 29, 2022. CREDIT: Getty Images

Rose sported a mohawk for the occasion and braided the sides in cornrows. For glam, the entertainer with a shimmery eyeshadow and a glossy neutral pout. To place more emphasis on her look she opted for minimal accessories and only added oversized silver hoop earrings.

Anika Noni Rose attends the first round match of the 2022 U.S. Open Championships held at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 29, 2022 in Queens, New York. CREDIT: Getty Images

Unfortunately the length of her pants didn’t allow for a peak at her footwear choice, but it would be no surprise if Rose completed her look with strappy sandals, sleek pumps or a pair of platforms. The Tony Award-winning actress tends to gravitate towards an array of shoe styles that are in line with her eclectic taste.

Anika Noni Rose attends the first round match of the 2022 U.S Open Championships between Serena Williams and Danka Kovinic at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 29, 2022 in Queens, New York City. CREDIT: GC Images

The U.S. Open is the final 2022 Grand Slam tennis tournament, held at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City. Running from Aug. 29 to Sept. 11, the tournament will air on ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN Plus. 128 players will be competing in this year’s competition, including Serena Williams, Daniil Medvedev, Rafael Nadal, Iga Swiatek and Anett Kontaveit. The event also draws a range of celebrity guests; so far, this year’s has included Queen Latifah, Rebel Wilson, Lindsey Vonn, Hugh Jackman and Bella Hadid.

