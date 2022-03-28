Angus Cloud & Coco Jones Celebrate Fila’s Spring 2022 Colletion

TV stars Angus Cloud and Coco Jones celebrated Fila’s spring ‘22 collection in style at The Pendry Hotel in West Hollywood, Calif., on March 23. The collection featured fun pops of color in sporty silhouettes, varying in fabric and textures. The footwear on display included slides and sneakers.

Angus Cloud at Fila event. CREDIT: Getty Images

Cloud wore Fila from head to toe, including a fleece long-sleeve shirt in red with a little white collar. The top had a baggy finish with a polo neckline. The “Euphoria” star also wore baggy blue cargo shorts. With the addition of white socks and clean white Fila sneakers, the actor was ready to view the new collection. Cloud has historically dressed casual with an emphasis on comfort and an on-trend shoe game. The look, while simple, appears to be something Cloud would wear on the daily. The bright pops of color keep the ensemble interesting while the fit is sporty.

Coco Jones at Fila event. CREDIT: Getty Images

Jones also wore Fila, repping the Fila x Y/Project top with circular cutouts. The red top had a single shoulder and a high neckline, following the lines and curves of Jones’ body. The singer wore a dark blue wrap skirt to match the color scheme, featuring a high slit up the side. The wrap skirt revealed a pair of white biker shorts underneath. Jones accessorized with gold and silver jewelry and a dainty anklet. She wore her hair in a short bob and strived for a neutral look in her makeup. For footwear, Jones also goes for a pair of some nice white lace-up Filas like Cloud.

