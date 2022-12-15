Angelina Jolie Meets Lawmakers on Capitol Hill in Black Coat & Boots to Advocate for Justice for All Act With Daughter Zahara

Angelina Jolie visited Capitol Hill in Washington this week. Accompanied by her daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt, the actress met lawmakers to advocate for the passage of the Justice for All Reauthorization Act of 2022 — the legislation aims to protect crime victims by giving them access to criminal reports and evidence.

Jolie posted about her experience on Instagram today, sharing an image of her in an all-black ensemble beside her daughter. Her look was comprised of a black dress, which she covered up with a black trench coat, keeping it neutral.

As for accessories, Jolie sported dazzling diamond studs and wore her long brown hair in a full-proof style straightened and parted down the middle.

Although they weren’t visible in the image shared on her page, Jolie completed her look with a pair of leather booties. The style featured block heels reaching at least 4 inches in height.

Related Angelina Jolie Adds Quilted Chunky Sandals to Rainy Day Style While Spending Time with Daughter Zahara in NYC Penélope Cruz Pops in Pink Chanel Outfit & Peep Toe Platforms at the 70th San Sebastián International Film Festival Angelina Jolie Drapes in Black Dress & Hidden Heels With Daughter Vivienne Jolie-Pitt for 'Dear Evan Hansen'

Beside her, Zahara wore a structured red and blue tweed jacket. Underneath the elegant and preppy outerwear, Zahara styled a black a-line dress. The garment featured an accordion pleat. She also wore her hair down but braided back.

A portion of the caption on the post read, “I’m in DC this week supporting and working with the many people affected by and fighting for these issues as we jointly urge Congress to pass essential protections for abuse survivors and children in the end-of-year bill package.” The call for action was followed by multiple numbered asks from the philanthropic star.

Angelina Jolie with her daughter Zahara leaving their hotel in Soho, New York City. CREDIT: Dylan Travis/AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

When it comes to footwear, Jolie’s shoe wardrobe is versatile and sleek, frequently featuring black, nude, gray and brown tones. The thespian’s wardrobe is full of classics that seemingly never go out of style. Jolie’s red carpet looks often incorporate pointed-toe pumps or open-toed sandals by Christian Louboutin and Salvatore Ferragamo. When off-duty, the Oscar-winning star can be seen in Everlane loafers, Chanel flats, and Nike sneakers.

PHOTOS: Check out Angelina Jolie’s red carpet style evolution.