Angelina Jolie Chicly Dances the ‘Electric Slide’ at Daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt’s Spelman College Sendoff in Breezy Pants & Flats

Angelina Jolie dances with her daughter with Brad Pitt Zahara Jolie-Pitt to celebrate her acceptance to Spelman College during a send off celebration.

The “Mr and Mrs Smith” star turned and twisted, all the while laughing with an incoming Splemanite freshman. The pair were surrounded by Morehouse and Spelman alumni while Jolie was being taught the “electric slide” dance. The actress fell in line with the rest of the group, trying out her moves for the joyous occasion. Jolie posted about the moment to her Instagram on July 31 and shared an image of her daughter Zahara. The caption on the post reads, “Zahara with her Spelman sisters! Congratulations to all new students starting this year. A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl.”

Jolie stepped in time with the music wearing an oversized gray knit sweater with a mock neckline. The actress wore white linen pants on bottom, opting for comfort on her daughter’s big day. Jolie wore a gold watch and studs for accessories, keeping them minimal as well. The star wore her dark brown locks in a half up half down, kept up with a small black claw clip. Jolie’s makeup was simple and clean, topped off with a nude shade on the actress’s iconic lips.

While Jolie’s shoes aren’t in frame, the star gravitates towards a few closet staples that make her outfits even better. Jolie can usually be found in classic strappy sandals or pumps with pointed toes for that extra ounce of drama.

RELATED: Angelina Jolie’s Daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Dances, Drops & Back-Bends in Viral Video With Vans Sneakers

When she’s not working, Jolie seemingly favors black boots or flat easy to slip on sandals. Jolie has a timeless style that relies on basics with intense pops of color or interesting shapes to bring the looks to life. Her shoe style mirrors that sentiment.

(L-R) Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Maddox Jolie-Pitt and Knox Jolie-Pitt attend the “Eternals” UK Premiere at the BFI IMAX Waterloo on Oct. 27, 2021 in London. CREDIT: Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

See some of Angelina Jolie’s most iconic red carpet moments throughout the years.