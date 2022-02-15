Angela Simmons Goes Retro on Valentine’s Day With Little Black Latex Dress & Leopard Print Pumps

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

On Monday, social media was buzzing with celebrities and influencers sharing photos of their Valentine’s Day outfits. Angela Simmons was one of the many stars to show off her outfit of the day. The multihyphenate social media personality uploaded photos of herself posing in a head-turning outfit.

Simmons ditched the typical red and pink attire and opted for a black latex mini dress. The form-fitting number had thin spaghetti straps, a plunging sweetheart neckline and bold trim outlining. She styled her long tresses in loose waves and added a pop of color to her makeup with soft pink eyeshadow.

As for accessories, the Simmons Beauty Founder complemented her look with diamond stud earrings, a silver cuban link choker and a mini leather handbag. To ground everything, Simmons slipped into a pair of cheetah print pumps. The silhouette had a sharp pointed-toe and a thin 4-inch heel. The reality star recently shared photos of herself in the shoe style. Earlier this month, she wore a leopard print ensemble by Wolford. Her outfit consisted of a long-sleeve bodysuit, Fairly Light Josey tights and a short black pleated skirt. On her feet was a pair of black patent leather heels.

When it comes to fashion, the daughter of legendary rap artist and pioneer, Rev. Run has a penchant for two-piece sets, printed separates, bold statement pieces and stylish activewear. As for footwear, she loves to complete her outfits with trendy thigh high boots, pointy pumps and sandals. When she’s off-duty, she will work out in Nike sneakers.

Along with her personal style, Simmons has made a name for herself in the fashion industry by tapping into several ventures. One of them being her Pastry sneaker collection with her sister, Vanessa Simmons.

See how high heels have evolved through the decades.

