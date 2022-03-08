Angela Simmons Showcases Her Strength in Snakeskin Sports Bra, Peach Leggings & Sleek Sneakers

Angela Simmons is kicking off the week strong. The social media personality decided to drop some motivation in an Instagram video on Monday. Her followers couldn’t help but admire her endurance as she performed some of her favorite strength training workouts.

“Morning grind with @getfitwithj,” she wrote under the recording.

Outfit-wise, Simmons’ snakeskin print sports bra with light pink high-waist leggings. Her top included a thick band at the bottom for extra support and comfort. She added a pop of color with a neon orange head wrap that used to cover her dark locs.

When it came down to footwear, the Simmons Beauty founder slipped into a pair of sleek tan sneakers. The soft silhouette was complete with a white outer sole.

The daughter of legendary rap artist and pioneer, Rev. Run has a personal aesthetic that consists of two-piece sets, printed separates, bold statement pieces and stylish activewear. Her footwear choices are equally as stylish. She tends to gravitate towards trendy thigh high boots, pointy pumps and sandals. Along with her personal style, Simmons has made a name for herself in the fashion industry by tapping into several lanes. One of them being her Pastry sneaker collection with her sister, Vanessa Simmons.

The reality star recently drove her social media followers wild when she shared a photoset of her Valentine’s Day ensemble. Simmons wore a black latex mini dress. The form-fitting number had thin spaghetti straps, a plunging sweetheart neckline and bold trim outlining. She styled her long tresses in loose waves and added a pop of color to her makeup with soft pink eyeshadow.

Simmons accessorized the edgy look with diamond stud earrings, a silver cuban link choker and a mini leather handbag. The business mogul tied her look together with a pair of cheetah print pumps. The silhouette had a sharp pointed-toe and a thin 4-inch heel.

See what more celebrities wear to the gym.