Angela Simmons Models Red-Hot Monochrome Style in Adidas x Ivy Park Outfit With Soaring Sandals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s just something about wearing just one color that defies the rules, but still appears regal and refined. Angela Simmons is the latest star to take on the monochrome trend. On Tuesday, the Simmons Beauty Founder brightened up her Instagram feed with a red-hot ensemble.

“Red You,” she wrote the under the image.

The “Run’s House” alum uploaded a series of photos posing in a show-stopping look that consisted of a red latex puffer jacket. The cropped coat was complete with a structured collar and puffy sleeves. She wore the outwear over a gray acid wash graphic T-shirt.

She paired her top with Faux Latex Straight-Leg Pants from the “Ivy Heart” collection. The new line is the latest installment of Beyoncé’s Adidas x Ivy Park collaboration. The smooth faux latex material flatters your silhouette, catching the light and making a statement. They can be worn at any time, with an invisible zip for added convenience and subtle 3-Stripes blend in with the bold red look.

To ground everything, Simmons complemented the street style look with Red Patent Sandals from Kandee. Sure to catch attention, the silhouette has been crafted by hand with luxurious red patent design. The heel incorporates a slightly pointed-toe and pencil thin heel that totals 4.7 inches in height. Strappy sandals currently rank high in popularity due to their simplicity and comfort without compromising aesthetic.

When it comes to fashion, the daughter of legendary rap artist and pioneer Rev. Run has an essential clothing aesthetic that consists of two-piece sets, printed separates, bold statement pieces and stylish activewear. For footwear, she tends to gravitate towards thigh high boots, timeless pointy pumps and sandals. She has also made a name for herself in the fashion industry by tapping into several ventures in the likes of a faux fur line, Style 360 New York Fashion Week collections, a partnership with VIPE Active Wear, and her Pastry sneaker collection with her sister Vanessa Simmons.

See more celebrities in monochrome outfits.