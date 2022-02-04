Angela Simmons Goes Wild in Leopard Print Bodysuit and Sharp Pointed-Toe Pumps

Angela Simmons parties at the Delilah restaurant with her friends in West Hollywood on Feb 16, 2020.

Angela Simmons made her Instagram followers go wild with her latest selfie.

The daughter of legendary rap artist and pioneer Rev. Run shared a series of new photos on social media on Wednesday. “Always in my own world,” she wrote under the shots.

Simmons posed for a mirror selfie wearing a full leopard print ensemble from Wolford. Her outfit consisted of a long-sleeve bodysuit and Fairly Light Josey tights. The animal-inspired stockings are adorned with opaque spots and sheer material for an eye-catching effect. The form-fitting bottoms are ideal for trendsetters that love to add flair to their looks. The Josey tights are also available in black and retail for $55.

She paired the pattered onesie with black shorts. Her shorts gave off the illusion of a skort as they featured a pleated skirt in the front. The “Run’s House” alum parted her hair in the middle and styled her dark tresses in curls. Simmons opted for minimal accessories, only wearing diamond stud earrings. Her soft neutral glam makeup was nice compliment to her ensemble.

When it came down to footwear, the business mogul finished off her look with a pair of sharp pointed-toe pumps. The versatile silhouette paired perfectly with her jumpsuit. The patent leather heels included a very thin 6-inch heel.

The Simmons beauty founder has become a certified fashionista. If you scroll through her Instagram you are likely to see her in coordinated colors, printed separates and stylish activewear. Her footwear choices are equally as fun as they are stylish. The reality star loves to complete her outfits with trendy thigh high boots, pointy pumps and sandals. When she’s off-duty, she will work out in Nike sneakers.

Along with her personal style, Simmons has made a name for herself in the fashion industry by tapping into several ventures. One of them being her Pastry sneaker collection with her sister, Vanessa Simmons.

