Angela Simmons Masters Monochrome in Black Latex 6-Inch Heeled Boots & an Edgy Top With Crystal Tassels

Angela Simmons parties at the Delilah restaurant with her friends in West Hollywood on Feb 16, 2020.

Angela Simmons gives a masterclass on style every time she steps out. The daughter of legendary rap artist and pioneer Rev. Run has become a fashion favorite among many.

On Tuesday, the “Growing Up Hip Hop” star shared a reel and a slew of new images that showed off her latest ensemble. Simmons wore an all-black trendy look that consisted of a Shimmy Slashed Sweatshirt from black-owned streetwear brand, Muehleder. The top features oversized sleeves and 18-inch long crystal tassels that move and sparkle.

Larissa Muehleder’s namesake brand has been worn by A-list celebrities like Cardi B, Issa Rae and Dreezy. The label specializes in the use of neoprene to sculpt around the feminine body. The Shimmy Slashed sweatshirt is currently available in black and red and retails for $298.

The Simmons beauty founder continued with a monochromatic aesthetic and paired her sparkly top with black shorts. She opted for diamond stud earrings as her only accessory and wore her hair in large knotless braids.

When it came down the shoes, she added an edge to her look with a pair of thigh-high latex boots. The slouchy silhouette featured a sharp pointed toe and an extremely thin 6-inch heel.

The business mogul was bound to become a fashionista as her father was a part of one of the most influential rap groups. Run-DMC is responsible for defining hip hop’s trademark streetwear looks, which included the black and white Adidas tracksuit and laceless shell-toed sneakers as their signature uniform.

Simmons is aligned with the fashion industry. In 2007, she launched Pastry sneakers with her sister, Vanessa Simmons. The kicks are known for their bold colors and unique patterns. Simmons has also flexed her design muscles in the likes of a faux fur line, Style 360 New York Fashion Week collections, a partnership with VIPE Active Wear, and her own namesake boutique in Brooklyn, NY.

Elevate your next look with a pair of black over-the-knee boots.

