Angela Bassett Chicly Pairs Multicolored Trench Coat With Confetti Miniskirt & 6-Inch Pumps for ‘The View’

Angela Bassett burst in color during her latest appearances. The Emmy Award-winning actress has been making rounds to promote “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” which hits theaters on Nov. 11.

Bassett stopped by “The View” to discuss the highly-anticipated Marvel movie. The producer made a vibrant style statement, stepping out in a multi-colored trench coat that she kept draped over her shoulders. She wore the patterned outerwear over a blue button-down shirt and matching confetti miniskirt.

Angela Bassett arrives at “The View” in New York City on November 1, 2022. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNew

To place more emphasis on her ensemble, Bassett parted her hair in the middle and styled it in a low ponytail. For glam, she went with her signature bold red lip and shimmery eyeshadow.

Completing the entertainer’s look was a towering set of cobalt blue pointed-toe pumps. The silhouette featured a sharp, triangular pointed-toe, a high counter for extra support and sat atop a staggering ultra-thin 6-inch stiletto heel.

Bassett’s colorful streak didn’t stop at “The View.” While making her way into the “Tamron Hall Show” in New York City, the director was spotted out in a pink power suit. The ensemble consisted of a blazer jacket with matching pants. Both pieces were decorated with geometric print allover. To add another eye-catching element to her outfit, she tied her look together with neon yellow pumps.

Angela Bassett arrives at the “Tamron Hall Show” in New York City on November 1, 2022. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNew

Pointy pumps remain as one of the most versatile and timeless shoe styles. The slip-on silhouette matches a variety of looks easily, while the suede construction proves both luxe and durable.

Bassett is known for bringing the pizzazz on and off the red carpet. The “9-1-1” alum has an affinity for bold hues, monochrome moments, sophisticated classics and printed pantsuits. As for footwear, she will likely complete her wardrobe with sharp pumps, an open-toe silhouette, block-heeled sandals and towering heels.

