Angela Bassett Brings the Glam in Peplum Jacket, Leather Leggings and Stiletto Sandals at ‘American Buffalo’ Opening Night

Angela Bassett was effortlessly chic while attending the Broadway opening of “American Buffalo” at Square Theatre in New York City on Thursday night.

The Emmy Award-winning actress looked luxe white jacket. The outerwear had a deep V-neckline and ruffled details near the lapels. Other standout features included a series of buttons near the cuffs and the peplum hem. She teamed her top with sleek leather leggings.

Angela Basset at the opening night of “American Buffalo” in New York City on April 14, 2022. CREDIT: Zuma / SplashNews.com

To add more glam to her look, the “Black Panther” star accessorized with earrings, a dainty necklace and a square embellished clutch. Bassett parted her hair in the middle and let her long lustrous locs cascade down her back. She sealed the deal with soft glam and her signature glossy neutral pout. When it came down to footwear, she elevated her ensemble with platform sandals. The high heels featured a criss crop strap and wrapped around the ankle for extra support and comfort.

A closer look at Angela Bassett’s platform pumps at the Broadway opening of “American Buffalo” in New York City on April 14, 2022. CREDIT: Zuma / SplashNews.com

Platform pumps feature an elevated sole and typically a high heel 4 inches or higher. The platformed construction helps compensate for the height of the heel, allowing for more height than a traditional pump without any added discomfort.

Bassett is known bringing the pizzaz on and off the red carpet. The “9-1-1” alum has an affinity for bold hues, monochrome moments, sophisticated classics and printed pantsuits. As for footwear, she will likely complete her wardrobe with sharp pumps, an open-toe silhouette, block-heeled sandals and towering heels.

