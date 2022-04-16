×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Angela Bassett Brings the Glam in Peplum Jacket, Leather Leggings and Stiletto Sandals at ‘American Buffalo’ Opening Night

By Ashley Rushford
Ashley Rushford

Ashley Rushford

More Stories By Ashley

View All
Angela Bassett
High Heels Through the Years
High Heels Through the Years
High Heels Through the Years
High Heels Through the Years
View Gallery 27 Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Angela Bassett was effortlessly chic while attending the Broadway opening of “American Buffalo” at Square Theatre in New York City on Thursday night.

The Emmy Award-winning actress looked luxe white jacket. The outerwear had a deep V-neckline and ruffled details near the lapels. Other standout features included a series of buttons near the cuffs and the peplum hem. She teamed her top with sleek leather leggings.

ANGELA BASSETT attends the opening night of American Buffaloon Broadway.Circle in the Square Theater, NYC.April 14, 2022. Credit Image: Sonia Moskowitz Gordon/ZUMA Press WirePictured: Angela BassettRef: SPL5303704 140422 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Zuma / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights, No Argentina Rights, No Belgium Rights, No China Rights, No Czechia Rights, No Finland Rights, No France Rights, No Hungary Rights, No Japan Rights, No Mexico Rights, No Netherlands Rights, No Norway Rights, No Peru Rights, No Portugal Rights, No Slovenia Rights, No Sweden Rights, No Taiwan Rights, No United Kingdom Rights
Angela Basset at the opening night of “American Buffalo” in New York City on April 14, 2022.
CREDIT: Zuma / SplashNews.com

To add more glam to her look, the “Black Panther” star accessorized with earrings, a dainty necklace and a square embellished clutch. Bassett parted her hair in the middle and let her long lustrous locs cascade down her back. She sealed the deal with soft glam and her signature glossy neutral pout. When it came down to footwear, she elevated her ensemble with platform sandals. The high heels featured a criss crop strap and wrapped around the ankle for extra support and comfort.

Angela Bassett, Platform Pumps
A closer look at Angela Bassett’s platform pumps at the Broadway opening of “American Buffalo” in New York City on April 14, 2022.
CREDIT: Zuma / SplashNews.com

Platform pumps feature an elevated sole and typically a high heel 4 inches or higher. The platformed construction helps compensate for the height of the heel, allowing for more height than a traditional pump without any added discomfort.

Bassett is known bringing the pizzaz on and off the red carpet. The “9-1-1” alum has an affinity for bold hues, monochrome moments, sophisticated classics and printed pantsuits. As for footwear, she will likely complete her wardrobe with sharp pumps, an open-toe silhouette, block-heeled sandals and towering heels.

See how high heels have evolved through the years.

Elevate your ensemble with a pair of platform sandals.

 

JLO Jennifer Lopez Idolina Sandals
CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: JLO Jennifer Lopez Idolina Sandals, $70

Steve Madden Scorch Sandals
CREDIT: Steve Madden

To Buy: Steve Madden Scorch Sandals, $110

Madden Girl Summit
CREDIT: Zappos

To Buy: Madden Girl Summit, $70. 

PrimeAsia Sponsored By PrimeAsia

Sustainability Lens: Latitudes of Leather

PrimeAsia tackles sustainability through a pointed approach to apply its data findings to supply chain transparency.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad