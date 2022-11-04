Angela Bassett Suits Up in Vibrant Amber Blazer & Colorful 5-Inch Heels for ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Angela Bassett chose a vibrant color for the taping of an upcoming episode on “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” which will air on Nov. 7. The actress is currently promoting her new film “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” which will hit the theaters on Nov. 11.

For her interview, the Emmy-award-winning actress wore a radiant ensemble featuring a coordinated amber-orange blazer and pants, brightening up the set.

Taking an up-close look at her shoes, Bassett remained in line with her outfit’s vivid theme, wearing a pair of platforms that matched her suit’s orange shade with two other bright shades: bubblegum pink, which made up the shoe’s vamp and counter, along with a neon green insole. These color-block pumps are the Pammy Sandals by Katie Maconie.

The “Black Panther” star wore her hair in a banged style that curled at the ends. She opted for classic glam with a smoky eye and brown lipstick.

When it comes to footwear, Bassett has often frequented similar chromatic styles. For her Nov. 1 appearance on ‘The View,’ she arrived on set in blue pumps, comprising a signature stiletto heel, which matched her sky blue long-sleeve shirt, skirt, and geometric patterned coat. Days earlier, on Oct. 27, she attended the world premiere of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” in Los Angeles wearing sparkly peep-toe pumps with an equally dazzling purple Moschino gown.

