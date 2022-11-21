Angela Bassett Suits Up in Embroidered Blazer & Platform Boots for Elton John’s Final U.S. Stop of ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ Tour

Angela Bassett at Disney+’s “Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium” Yellow Brick Road event held at Dodger Stadium on Nov. 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, Calif.

Angela Bassett attended Elton John’s final North American tour performance at the Los Angeles Dodgers Stadium.

The “Black Panther” actress wore a white fitted v-neck top underneath a black blazer. The business piece featured puff sleeves and three embroidered designs. She slipped into a pair of black leather pants that had a ruched look and a zipper closure on the legs.

Angela Bassett at Disney+’s “Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium” Yellow Brick Road event held at Dodger Stadium on Nov. 20, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

To accessorize, Bassett opted for gold-toned hoops and a thin lariat necklace.

The actress completed the look by slipping into a pair of black leather ankle boots. The sleek heels featured an almond toe. The boots added height to the look with a thick platform sole and a block heel that was at least 3 inches tall.

Bassett is usually styled by Jennifer Austin who can also be credited for the vibrant amber blazer she wore a couple of weeks ago at “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance at Disney+’s “Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium” Yellow Brick Road event held at Dodger Stadium on Nov. 20, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

The actress kept her dark brown hair in a curly style with her glamorous makeup sporting a smokey eye look and a glossy nude lip. Her hairstylist Randy Stodghill and makeup artist D’Andre Michael created this look. The beauty duo has also worked with other stars like Mary J Blije, Wanda Sykes, and Madison Pettis.

Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance at Disney+’s “Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium” Yellow Brick Road event held at Dodger Stadium on Nov. 20, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

Bassett attended the event with fellow actor and husband Courtney Vance. The “Uncorked” actor wore an embroidered white button-down shirt with a light gray leather jacket. He kept it casual with dark blue jeans and a suede fedora.

Elton John’s “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour completed its final North American stop at Dodger Stadium on Nov. 20 — the same stadium he historically performed at in 1975. The evening featured John performing numerous hits across his decades-long career — as well as appearances by Brandi Carlile, Dua Lipa and Kiki Dee. The occasion was globally live-streamed on Disney+ as “Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium,” and featured numerous star guests in the audience including Heidi Klum, Neil Patrick Harris, JoJo Siwa, Jenna Dewan and Paul McCartney.