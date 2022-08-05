Anastasia Karanikolaou Gets Boost in 6-Inch Block Heels With Square Toes & Latex Dress For Stas x Boobytape Launch Party

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Anastasia Karanikolaou arrived in style to celebrate the launch of her new Stas x Boobytape bronzer. Karanikolaou teamed up with the Australian founders to release an illuminating bronzer that can be used on the entire body, including the face. The event was held at Delilah in West Hollywood, Calif., and hosted famous faces like rapper Bia, Alessandra Ambrosio and “Selling Sunset” star Heather Rae Young.

Karanikolaou took a little black dress to new heights with edgy details and towering footwear. Kylie Jenner’s best friend posed on the pink carpet in a black latex mini dress. The glossy garment had a plunging neckline, a small keyhole at the center, a fitted bodice and small slit at the back.

Anastasia Karanikolaou arrives at the Stas x Boobytape launch party at Delilah in West Hollywood, CA on August 4, 2022. CREDIT: MEGA

Anastasia Karanikolaou poses on the pink carpet at the Stas x Boobytape launch party at Delilah in West Hollywood, CA on August 4, 2022. CREDIT: MEGA

The model styled her brunette tresses in wet beach waves, which she let cascade on her shoulders. To really let her look do all of the talking, Karanikolaou opted for minimal accessories and only added gold mini rings. She opted for a french manicure, but instead of the usual white tips she went with neon green and a matching pedicure.

When it came down to the shoes, the influencer gave her ensemble a slick boost with strappy platform sandals. The shoe style featured three thin straps that ran across the toes, insteps and around the ankle. The height-defying heels had a chunky round outsole and was set on a stacked square 6-inch block heel.

Anastasia Karanikolaou attends the Stas x Boobytape launch party at Delilah in West Hollywood, CA on August 4, 2022. CREDIT: MEGA

The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. Post-pandemic, platform shoes have emerged as one of the most popular footwear styles. The dramatic heel easily adds flair to any outfit. Platform sandals feature an elevated sole and typically have a heel high of 4 inches or higher. The platformed construction helps compensate for the height of the heel, allowing for more height than a traditional pump without any added discomfort.

PHOTOS: From the 1920s to Today: High Heels Through the Decades

Add some flair to your next outfit with a pair of platform sandals.

CREDIT: Neiman Marcus

To Buy: Cult Gaia Mariah Strappy Slingback Platform Sandals, $498.

CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Steve Madden Manzie Platform Ankle Tie Sandal, $130.

CREDIT: Steve Madden

To Buy: Steve Madden Tille Platform Sandal, $110.