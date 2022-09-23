Ana de Armas Wears All-Louis Vuitton Look For the 70th San Sebastian Film Festival in White Mini Dress & Ankle Boots

Ana de Armas arrived at the 70th San Sebastian International Film Festival in a white mini-dress as she greeted the fans outside of the event.

Armas wore an all-Louis Vuitton outfit to the event, starting with a white mini dress. She slipped on a pair of Patti Wedge ankle boots by Louis Vuitton with metal detailing and matched them with a black Twist MM bag that had a chain strap.

Ana de Armas arrives at Maria Cristina Hotel during 70th San Sebastian International Film Festival on Sept. 23, 2022 in San Sebastian, Spain. CREDIT: MEGA Armas kept her makeup natural with neutral eye color palettes and a nude lipstick look. She wore her short hair down and kept the styling simple. As for accessories, she added simple mini-silver hoops to match the detailing on her purse and boots.

The “Knock Knock” actress is continuing to promote her recently released and highly acclaimed film, “Blonde”, where she stars and plays the role of Marilyn Monroe in the biopic. During the promo tour, Armas wore a three-piece sparkly suit at Stpehen Colbert and a mermaid energy inspired halter gown to the Netflix premiere of the film. The NC-17 rated film is based off of a work of fiction written by Joyce Carol Oates, and not necessarily her actual life.

Armas delivers powerful fashion moments when she steps into a red carpet. In the past, she has worn gowns from brands like Ralph & Russo, Chanel Haute Couture, Alexandre Vauthier and Versace. She has also done some modeling work and starred in campaigns for the Natural Diamond Council. She also signed to Estée Lauder as a brand ambassador earlier this year.

