Ana de Armas is Preppy-Chic in Sweater, Velvet Mini Skirt & Knee-High Boots at Louis Vuitton Cruise 2023 Show

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Ana de Armas celebrated Louis Vuitton’s latest collection looking sharp.

The “Deep Water” star hit the Louis Vuitton 2023 Cruise Show on Thursday in sunny San Diego, Calif. She joined a slew of celebrity attendees, including Miranda Kerr, Emma Roberts, Chloe Grace Moretz and more. Of course, de Armas donned Louis Vuitton for this event, pairing a navy blue mock neck sweater with small gold hardware with a black velvet bell skirt. She carried a black structured top-handle bag and added a few gold bracelets to the outfit, plus some gold drop earrings.

de Armas at the Louis Vuitton 2023 Cruise Show on May 12. CREDIT: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

For footwear, de Armas paired the outfit with a pair of sleek leather knee-high black boots. The shoes featured a pointed toe and a high heel. The boots slouched a bit around the ankles.

A closer look at de Armas’ boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

This isn’t the “No Time to Die” actress’ first time wearing LV. In 2021, she attended the London premiere of the latest James Bond film wearing a black gown from the luxury house that featured a plunging neckline, a thigh-high slit and two chunky glimmering chain-link dress straps. She wore the dress with black strappy heels.

Add a pair of black knee-high boots for a classic touch to any outfit with these options.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Buy Now: Kenneth Cole New York Justin, $115

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nine West

Buy Now: Nine West Hiya Wide Calf Heeled Boots, $80

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Buy Now: Schutz Analeah Pointed Toe Knee High Boot, $238

See Louis Vuitton’s Fall 2022 Women’s Collection here, shown at Paris Fashion Week.