Ana De Armas Keeps It Classy in Louis Vuitton Button Up and Sleek Pumps at San Sebastian Film Festival

Ana De Armas made a sharp arrival at the “Blonde” photocall for the 70th San Sebastián International Film Festival at the Kursaal Palace today in San Sebastian, Spain.
Dressed in black and white, Armas spoke about her upcoming film to an audience of eager fans and film festival goers.
The “Knives Out” actress wore a crisp white oversized Louis Vuitton collared button down with pearlescent gold-trimmed buttons and exaggerated balloon sleeves.
Keeping it classy, the Cuban and Spanish thespian tucked her blouse neatly into high-waisted black trousers. Armas wore her brown locks up and out of her face styled in waves, and accessorized with chunky gilded rings, bracelets and hoop earrings.
The Q&A saw Armas clad in closet staple Sarah Flint’s Perfect Pump 100 in black suede. The heels were an elevated stiletto style, about 3 to 4 inches in height, and were fitted with sharp pointed toes and a supported but curved arch for a more sleek silhouette.
While gracing red carpets, Armas delivers powerful fashion moments. In the past, she has worn gowns from brands like Ralph & Russo, Chanel Haute Couture, Alexandre Vauthier and Versace.
The “Knock Knock” actress has also done some modeling work and starred in campaigns for the Natural Diamond Council. She also signed to Estée Lauder as a brand ambassador earlier this year.
Armas stars in the Netflix biography film “Blonde,” written and directed by Andrew Dominik. Adapted from the 2000 biographical fiction novel of the same name, the film is an exaggerated take on the life of famed actress Marilyn Monroe. The movie has already received rave reviews. The film will be available to watch on Sept. 23 in select theaters across the United States and the United Kingdom and will be available for streaming on Netflix starting Sept. 28.
