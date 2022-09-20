×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Ana de Armas Sparkles in Three-Piece Sequin Suit & Black Pumps for ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’

By Maria Poggi
Maria Poggi

Maria Poggi

More Stories By Maria Santa

View All
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
“Bardo” Red Carpet – 79th Venice International Film Festival
Julianne Moore
Cate Blanchett
Alessandra Ambrosio
View Gallery 24 Images

Ana de Armas stopped by “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” to further promote the release of her new Netflix film, “Blonde.” In the highly anticipated biopic, she plays the starring role, portraying a fictionalized version of Marilyn Monroe.

For the interview, Armas wore a three-piece sequin suit by Brunello Cucinelli, which included a button-up vest. She wore the vest underneath a blazer with trouser pants all in a chrome charcoal gray color. The glimmering suit had double-breasted lapels that Armas styled with the blazer open to show off the layering of her outfit.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Ana de Armas during Monday’s September 19, 2022 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Ana de Armas during Monday’s Sept. 19, 2022 show.
CREDIT: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

The shine of her suit is a much more feminine and glamorous take on how to wear a three-piece suit. The Cuban-born actress paired the entire outfit with minimal silver jewelry, including a pronounced diamond string necklace around her neck, and mini-hoop earrings. As for footwear, Armas chose classic black pumps to elevate her look.

For shoes, the actress wore closed-toe patent leather pumps and her hair was styled in a high-pulled ponytail to give off an effortless look. Her makeup for her late night appearance had a toned down smokey eye to match the charcoal gray suit.

In the interview, Armas spoke to Colbert about the duplicity of playing Marilyn Monroe and how public perception shaped her image, even though Monroe, “wasn’t dumb and wasn’t a blonde.”

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Ana de Armas during Monday’s September 19, 2022 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Ana de Armas during Monday’s Sept. 19, 2022 show.
CREDIT: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

PHOTOS: Venice Film Festival 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity Arrivals

imbox Sponsored

Customer Experience, Revenue Stream and Sustainability Come Wrapped in an IMBOX

Sustainable, footwear protection technology company, IMBOX Protection, is bringing its in-store service to the U.S. market for increased foot traffic and basket size with a new revenue stream.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad