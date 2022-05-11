Amy Schumer Turns Lingerie-Inspired Bodysuit & Stilettos Into an Empowering Style Statement

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Amy Schumer shared a simple yet powerful message to Instagram today along with an equally powerful style statement.

After the comedian and her husband, Chris Fischer, welcomed their child Gene David Fischer into the world in May 2019, Schumer has been outspoken about her pregnancy journey and the trials and tribulations that came with it.

Recalling her experience and her next steps ahead, she wrote in a photo caption: “C section. Hysterectomy. Lipo. This summer is about letting the love in. Trying to be healthy and strong for myself and my family. I want to feel hot too. In my prime. Let’s go. Who’s with me?”

Schumer is seen posing beside a weight rack with black sunglasses on that were reminiscent of what she wore to the 2022 Met Gala. The comedian wore a lingerie-inspired bodysuit with lacy black straps and a black boned corset overtop.

Corsets have recently become popular among celebrities like Bella Hadid, and now Schumer has embraced the silhouette. Lingerie inspiration has become popular to wear as a statement piece for that extra bit of edge — the usual suspects are bra tops with lacy finishes, slip dresses, and corsets. The trend is empowering, much like the star’s message to fans.

Schumer wore black stiletto sandals to bring the look together. The shoes also match the edgy vibe that the corset brings to the table while giving Schumer some extra inches in height. Stilettos are also a very empowering item for their commanding presence and sharp heel. The style of shoe is a go-to for many and a classic among heels.

