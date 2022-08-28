Amina Muaddi Goes Bold in String-Wrapped Cutout Dress and Invisible Heels at Simon Porte Jacquemus’ Wedding

Amina Muaddi defied dress code expectations at fashion designer Simon Porte Jacquemus’ wedding this weekend in the south of France

Arriving to the intimate occasion in Charleval with boyfriend Fary Lopes, the footwear designer wore a white Jacquemus ensemble that included a collared cropped shirt top and matching low-rise skirt. Giving the all-white pieces — traditionally viewed as a non-option for wedding guest attire — a sleek edge were string ties wrapping around the top’s bodice, as well as the low-rise skirt’s attachment to high-waisted sheer lingerie. Completing Muaddi’s ensemble were round sparkling hoop earrings, as well as a miniature beige leather version of Jacquemus’ $575 Le Chiquito handbag.

Amina Muaddi attends Simon Porte Jacquemus and Marco Maestri’s wedding in Charleval, France on Aug. 27, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

Finishing the designer-turned-social media influencer’s ensemble was a set of clear heeled sandals. Muaddi’s style appeared to feature wide PVC straps atop rounded white soles, complete with heels — though their height was indeterminate beneath her skirt’s hemline. The pair smoothly framed her matching white pedicure, while adding a slick spin that centered focus on her monochrome outfit.

Muaddi’s arrival followed the viral debut of her namesake brand’s spring 2022 campaign, starring Imaan Hammam, which featured an array of jewel-accented sandals with stiletto heels and sleek lace-up straps. Photographed by Dexter Navy in Egypt, the campaign celebrated Arabic heritage in a tribute to Muaddi’s own Romanian-Jordanian background.

“This project is important because it’s really close to our hearts. In a way Dexter, Imaan and I are all de-rooted Arabs who are also looking to feel closer to our own heritage, to find a way back home,” Muaddi told WWD.

Amina Muaddi and Fary Lopes attend Simon Porte Jacquemus and Marco Maestri’s wedding in Charleval, France on Aug. 27, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

Simon Porte Jacquemus’ wedding to Marco Maestri took place in Bouches-du-Rhone within the town of Charleval in the south of France. The white and cream-colored ceremony featured a star-studded guest list, including Dua Lipa, Tina Kunaki and Amina Muaddi. The romantic occasion also featured Jacquemus and Maestri arriving in vintage automobiles, respectively accompanied down the aisle by their grandmother and mother.

