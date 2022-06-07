Amina Muaddi Gives Ruffled Mini Dress Sleek Finish With Chunky Lug Sole Boots at We Love Green Festival in Paris

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Amina Muaddi served a monochrome moment at the We Love Green Festival in Paris over the weekend. The three-day festival celebrated it’s 10th anniversary with headlining act Gorillaz as well as other performances from a massive slate of diverse artists.

Muaddi made a sleek style statement in a black mini dress. The slick number slightly draped off the shoulder and featured a ruffled sleeve, while the other side had ruched detailing and tight rolled cuff. The shoe designer teamed her ensemble with black frames and styled her hair in a high wavy ponytail.

She carried her essentials in a leather crossbody bag and opted for soft neutral glam. Muaddi put an edgy finish on her look with black lug sole boots. The shoe style featured a smooth and thick outer sole and ran up along the calves. Lug sole boots have become a top trend this year, due to their full coverage and thick soles. Several celebrities have stepped out in the rugged footwear including Selena Gomez, Julianne Hough, Lori Harvey, Halle Berry and Teyana Taylor.

Muaddi is one of the most prominent shoe designers in the world. From stilettos to pyramid heels, her style celebrates color, fun and all that is eclectic. In 2020, she was honored at the Collaborator of the Year at the FN Achievement Awards for her partnership with Rihanna. Her exquisite designs and exceptional taste has made her become a go-to for various stars such as Kylie and Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Cara Delevingne, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Dua Lipa.

